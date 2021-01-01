ThinkBook 14s Yoga or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Can run popular games at about 285-389% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 5.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 70 against 60 watt-hours

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

Better webcam recording quality

62% sharper screen – 254 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 320 x 216 x 16.9 mm

12.6 x 8.5 x 0.67 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~84.6% Side bezels 5.1 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 29.8 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 3024 x 1964 Size 14 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 157 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 3040:1 - sRGB color space 89% - Adobe RGB profile 56% - DCI-P3 color gamut 59.3% - Response time 42 ms - Max. brightness ThinkBook 14s Yoga 300 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +233% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W Weigh of AC adapter 348 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 0 Gbps Shading units 384 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance ThinkBook 14s Yoga 0.84 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +519% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz - Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness 73.1 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.