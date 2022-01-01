Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga vs Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (107.1 vs 131.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
- Can run popular games at about 100-137% higher FPS
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|320 x 216 x 16.9 mm
12.6 x 8.5 x 0.67 inches
|359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|691 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
|847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.1%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|29.8 dB
|48.3 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|3040:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|89%
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|56%
|95.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|59.3%
|99.9%
|Response time
|42 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 / 120 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|348 gramm
|446 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1199
1356
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2416
4590
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1292
1392
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2392
5248
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|990 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1155 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|24 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|73.1 dB
|79.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
