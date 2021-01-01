Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 14s Yoga or ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325

53 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
57 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
From $922
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 67 against 60 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (95.8 vs 107.1 square inches)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
ThinkBook 14s Yoga
ZenBook 13 OLED UX325

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs)
Width 320 mm (12.6 inches) 304.2 mm (11.98 inches)
Height 216 mm (8.5 inches) 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~78.9%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Silver, Blue White, Silver, Pink
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 29.8 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 3040:1 -
sRGB color space 89% -
Adobe RGB profile 56% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 59.3% 100%
Response time 42 ms -
Max. brightness
ThinkBook 14s Yoga
300 nits
ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 348 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkBook 14s Yoga
0.84 TFLOPS
ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 73.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

