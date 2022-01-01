Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 14s Yoga or Inspiron 15 5510 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 60 against 41 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (107.1 vs 126.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 14s Yoga
vs
Inspiron 15 5510

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
Dimensions 320 x 216 x 16.9 mm
12.6 x 8.5 x 0.67 inches		 356 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches
Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~82.4%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 29.8 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 3040:1 600:1
sRGB color space 89% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 56% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 59.3% -
Response time 42 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 348 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32
GPU performance
ThinkBook 14s Yoga
0.84 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 5510 +236%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 24 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 73.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

