Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga vs HP 250 G8
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
From $922
HP 250 G8
From $759
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
63
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
33
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
27
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
48
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
78
NanoReview Score
45
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
- Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 60 against 41 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Display has support for touch input
- Backlit keyboard
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (107.1 vs 134.2 square inches)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|Width
|320 mm (12.6 inches)
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|216 mm (8.5 inches)
|242 mm (9.53 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|691 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.1%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|29.8 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|3040:1
|300:1
|sRGB color space
|89%
|53%
|Adobe RGB profile
|56%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|59.3%
|-
|Response time
|42 ms
|12 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.55 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|348 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1224
250 G8 +4%
1270
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2298
250 G8 +1%
2332
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +4%
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
250 G8 +1%
940
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|2.67 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|73.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1