Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga vs HP 250 G8

53 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
VS
45 out of 100
HP 250 G8
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
From $922
HP 250 G8
From $759
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga and HP 250 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 60 against 41 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (107.1 vs 134.2 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 14s Yoga
vs
250 G8

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
Width 320 mm (12.6 inches) 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 216 mm (8.5 inches) 242 mm (9.53 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~77.5%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 29.8 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 3040:1 300:1
sRGB color space 89% 53%
Adobe RGB profile 56% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 59.3% -
Response time 42 ms 12 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkBook 14s Yoga +20%
300 nits
250 G8
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 348 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ThinkBook 14s Yoga
1224
250 G8 +4%
1270
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkBook 14s Yoga
2298
250 G8 +1%
2332
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkBook 14s Yoga
0.84 TFLOPS
250 G8
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 24 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 73.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

