Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga vs HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 60 against 51 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
- Around 93% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (92.4 vs 107.1 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|Dimensions
|320 x 216 x 16.9 mm
12.6 x 8.5 x 0.67 inches
|306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches
|Area
|691 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.1%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black, Gold
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|29.8 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|3040:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|89%
|97%
|Adobe RGB profile
|56%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|59.3%
|-
|Response time
|42 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|348 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1211
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +15%
1389
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2461
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +75%
4305
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1274
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +14%
1456
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3059
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +93%
5913
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|24 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|73.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
