You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB) Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 66 against 60 watt-hours

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs) Dimensions 320 x 216 x 16.9 mm

12.6 x 8.5 x 0.67 inches 293.8 x 220.1 x 16.9 mm

11.57 x 8.67 x 0.67 inches Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 647 cm2 (100.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~83.9% Side bezels 5.1 mm 4.3 mm Colors Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 29.8 dB 41.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 Size 14 inches 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 171 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 3040:1 - sRGB color space 89% - Adobe RGB profile 56% - DCI-P3 color gamut 59.3% - Response time 42 ms - Max. brightness ThinkBook 14s Yoga 300 nits Spectre x360 14 (2021) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 66 Wh Full charging time - 2:35 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 348 gramm 290 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20 GPU performance ThinkBook 14s Yoga 0.84 TFLOPS Spectre x360 14 (2021) +68% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Loudness 73.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 7.4 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.