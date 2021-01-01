Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga vs IdeaPad 5 (15”)
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
From $922
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”)
From $724
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (107.1 vs 129.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”)
- Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Width
|320 mm (12.6 inches)
|357.4 mm (14.07 inches)
|Height
|216 mm (8.5 inches)
|233.1 mm (9.18 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|691 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
|833 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.1%
|~80.6%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|29.8 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|3040:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|89%
|56%
|Adobe RGB profile
|56%
|35%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|59.3%
|-
|Response time
|42 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|348 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1224
IdeaPad 5 (15”) +3%
1261
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2298
IdeaPad 5 (15”) +1%
2327
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
IdeaPad 5 (15”) +3%
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
IdeaPad 5 (15”) +1%
935
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|73.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
