53 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
VS
54 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”)
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
From $922
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”)
From $724
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga and IdeaPad 5 (15”) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (107.1 vs 129.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”)
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 14s Yoga
vs
IdeaPad 5 (15”)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 320 mm (12.6 inches) 357.4 mm (14.07 inches)
Height 216 mm (8.5 inches) 233.1 mm (9.18 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 833 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~80.6%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 6 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 29.8 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 3040:1 -
sRGB color space 89% 56%
Adobe RGB profile 56% 35%
DCI-P3 color gamut 59.3% -
Response time 42 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 348 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 384 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkBook 14s Yoga
0.84 TFLOPS
IdeaPad 5 (15”) +236%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 24 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 73.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

