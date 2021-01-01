Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 14s Yoga or ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga vs ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)

54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
VS
53 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga and ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 60 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 14s Yoga
vs
ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 320 mm (12.6 inches) 323 mm (12.72 inches)
Height 216 mm (8.5 inches) 218 mm (8.58 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~76.7%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 29.8 dB 41.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 3040:1 1043:1
sRGB color space 89% 55.9%
Adobe RGB profile 56% 38.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 59.3% 37.2%
Response time 42 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 348 gramm 354 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 24 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 73.1 dB 78.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

