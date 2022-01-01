Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 14s Yoga or ThinkBook 14 Gen 3 (AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga vs ThinkBook 14 Gen 3 (AMD)

47 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
VS
51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 3 (AMD)
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 3 (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 60 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga and ThinkBook 14 Gen 3 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 60 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 14s Yoga
vs
ThinkBook 14 Gen 3 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 320 x 216 x 16.9 mm
12.6 x 8.5 x 0.67 inches		 323 x 218 x 17.9 mm
12.72 x 8.58 x 0.7 inches
Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~76.7%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 29.8 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 3040:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 89% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 56% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 59.3% -
Response time 42 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 348 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 24 GB 40 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 73.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
