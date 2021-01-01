Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
73 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $902
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
Battery 100 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~122%) battery – 100 against 45 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~84.3%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level 40 dB 46.1 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1108:1 1331:1
sRGB color space 60% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 41.7% 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.6% 99.4%
Response time 35 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 355 gramm 359 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 896 1280
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
2.822 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +13%
3.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 81 dB 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) or IdeaPad 5 (15”)
2. ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) or 250 G8
3. ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) or ThinkBook 14s Yoga
4. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or XPS 17 9700
5. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or XPS 15 9500
6. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or Blade Pro 17 (2021)
7. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
8. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский