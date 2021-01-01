Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
85 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $902
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
Display 3456 x 2234
Battery 100 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 5.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~122%) battery – 100 against 45 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 357 x 235 x 18.9 mm
14.06 x 9.25 x 0.74 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~86.2%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1108:1 -
sRGB color space 60% -
Adobe RGB profile 41.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.6% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter 355 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 2 10
Threads 4 10
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 0 Gbps
Shading units 896 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
2.822 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +84%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz -
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
