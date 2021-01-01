Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

52 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
77 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $902
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 179-244% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~100%) battery – 90 against 45 watt-hours
  • 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 355 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 243 mm (9.57 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~77.8%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1108:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 60% -
Adobe RGB profile 41.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.6% 100%
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 355 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 80-95 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 896 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
2.822 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 +325%
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs IdeaPad 5 (15”)
2. ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs ThinkBook 14s Yoga
3. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 vs XPS 15 9500
4. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 vs GS66 Stealth
5. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 vs Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
6. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 vs ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
7. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 vs Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский