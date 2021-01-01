Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $902
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
From $1799
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (130 vs 140.6 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 76 against 45 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Width
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|360 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|252 mm (9.92 inches)
|Thickness
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|Area
|839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
|907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~74%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|40 dB
|57 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1108:1
|1179:1
|sRGB color space
|60%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|41.7%
|75.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|40.6%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|355 gramm
|608 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1311
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) +127%
5495
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
505
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) +172%
2666
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|960 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|4.608 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~11 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|1920
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|2x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|81 dB
|83 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
