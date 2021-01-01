Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) or TUF Gaming F15 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

52 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
63 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $902
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) and ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (130 vs 142.4 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 3.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 256 mm (10.08 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 22.8-24.3 mm (0.9-0.96 inches)
Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~73%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 40 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1108:1 789:1
sRGB color space 60% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile 41.7% 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.6% 41.9%
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 355 gramm 546 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 75 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 896 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
2.822 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F15 (2021) +53%
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 81 dB 77.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.6 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) or Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”)
2. Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) or HP 250 G8
3. Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) or Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
4. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) or ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
5. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) or ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
6. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) or Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
7. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) or Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
8. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) or Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) and Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский