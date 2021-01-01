Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Dell Alienware x15 R1
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $902
Dell Alienware x15 R1
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (130 vs 154.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Around 5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 156-212% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~93%) battery – 87 against 45 watt-hours
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
|Width
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|359.7 mm (14.16 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|277.2 mm (10.91 inches)
|Thickness
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|16.3 mm (0.64 inches)
|Area
|839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
|997 cm2 (154.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~67.3%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|4
|Noise level
|40 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1108:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|60%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|41.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|40.6%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|355 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware x15 R1 +19%
1562
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x15 R1 +267%
8895
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Alienware x15 R1 +12%
565
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x15 R1 +399%
4898
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|81 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.8 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1