Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) or XPS 13 9315 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Dell XPS 13 9315

49 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
55 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9315
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
Dell XPS 13 9315
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) and Dell XPS 13 9315 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 51 against 45 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (91.3 vs 130 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
XPS 13 9315

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 357 x 235 x 18.9 mm
14.06 x 9.25 x 0.74 inches		 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~88.4%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray Blue, Burgundy
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1108:1 -
sRGB color space 60% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 41.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.6% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
250 nits
XPS 13 9315 +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 355 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 10
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9315
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
2. XPS 13 9315 vs MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3. XPS 13 9315 vs Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
4. XPS 13 9315 vs Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
5. XPS 13 9315 vs Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
6. XPS 13 9315 vs Surface Pro 9

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 9315 and Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский