Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Legion 5 Pro (16”)
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $902
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
From $1599
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 840 grams less (around 1.85 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (130 vs 145.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Around 4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 80 against 45 watt-hours
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|2.54 kg (5.6 lbs)
|Width
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|264.2 mm (10.4 inches)
|Thickness
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches)
|Area
|839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
|941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|40 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|-
|Contrast
|1108:1
|1181:1
|sRGB color space
|60%
|98.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|41.7%
|71.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|40.6%
|73.3%
|Response time
|35 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|300 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|355 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1431
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Legion 5 Pro (16”) +192%
7066
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Legion 5 Pro (16”) +10%
555
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Legion 5 Pro (16”) +295%
3875
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|5.299 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|81 dB
|82 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|11.9 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
