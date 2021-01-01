Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) or Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)

Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) and Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (130 vs 145.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 5.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 214-292% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 80 against 45 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 260 mm (10.24 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches)
Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~79.3%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.7 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1108:1 -
sRGB color space 60% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 41.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.6% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter 355 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 130 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 896 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

