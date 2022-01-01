Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) or Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

49 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
75 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) and Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (130 vs 146.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 288-393% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~122%) battery – 99.9 against 45 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 357 x 235 x 18.9 mm
14.06 x 9.25 x 0.74 inches		 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches
Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~78.7%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1108:1 -
sRGB color space 60% -
Adobe RGB profile 41.7% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.6% 100%
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter 355 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 2 16
Threads 4 24
L3 Cache 6 MB 25 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 125 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 17.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 -
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) and HP 250 G8
3. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
4. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
5. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and 5i 15" Gen 7
6. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and Dell Alienware x17 R2

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский