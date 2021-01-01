Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) or ThinkBook 14s Yoga – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) vs 14s Yoga

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 60 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) and 14s Yoga important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 60 against 45 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (107.1 vs 130 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
ThinkBook 14s Yoga

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 320 mm (12.6 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 216 mm (8.5 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~78.1%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.1 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 40 dB 29.8 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1108:1 3040:1
sRGB color space 60% 89%
Adobe RGB profile 41.7% 56%
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.6% 59.3%
Response time 35 ms 42 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 355 gramm 348 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 896 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel) +236%
2.822 TFLOPS
ThinkBook 14s Yoga
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 81 dB 73.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

