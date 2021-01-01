Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
VS
76 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $630
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
Display 3072 x 1920
Battery 100 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Features a much bigger (~122%) battery – 100 against 45 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Around 55% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 54% sharper screen – 226 versus 147 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.9% ~84.3%
Side bezels 12.4 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 147 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1331:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS - 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 384 1280
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 40 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

