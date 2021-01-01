Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
VS
77 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $630
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
Display
Battery 76 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 76 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (110.5 vs 130 square inches)
  • Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.9% ~75.8%
Side bezels 12.4 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 147 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS - 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 384 1536
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 40 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

