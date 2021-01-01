Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
VS
82 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $630
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~100%) battery – 90 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 28% sharper screen – 188 versus 147 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 355 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 243 mm (9.57 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.9% ~77.8%
Side bezels 12.4 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 147 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 80-95 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS - 12 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 384 3840
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 40 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) and XPS 15 9500
2. ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) and IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
3. ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) and ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)
4. ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) and ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
5. ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) and ThinkBook 14 Gen 3 (AMD)
6. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and XPS 15 9500
7. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and GS66 Stealth
8. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
9. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
10. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский