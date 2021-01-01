Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) or ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
VS
69 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $630
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
From $1799
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 76 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (130 vs 140.6 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 76 against 45 watt-hours
  • Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
vs
ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.9% ~74%
Side bezels 12.4 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 57 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 147 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1179:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 608 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 960 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS - 4.608 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~11 Gbps
Shading units 384 1920
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 40 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 2x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

