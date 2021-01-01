You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Battery - 45 Wh 60 Wh 67 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 8GB 16GB 36GB 40GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB) Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)

Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 67 against 45 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (95.8 vs 130 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) Dimensions 357 x 235 x 18.9 mm

14.06 x 9.25 x 0.74 inches 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm

11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.9% ~78.9% Side bezels 12.4 mm 4.9 mm Colors Gray Silver, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 15 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 147 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 7400:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 99.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.5% Response time - 4 ms Max. brightness ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) 300 nits ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 60 Wh 67 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 216 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS - 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units 384 448 DirectX support 12.1 12.1 GPU performance ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) n/a ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 36GB 40GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 40 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes No

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 65.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 6.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.