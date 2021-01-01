Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
VS
68 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $630
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
From $3299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 96 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Features a much bigger (~113%) battery – 96 against 45 watt-hours
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
vs
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.9% ~82%
Side bezels 12.4 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 147 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 120 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS - 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 40 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

