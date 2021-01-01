Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) or ZenBook S UX393 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) vs ASUS ZenBook S UX393

54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
VS
66 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook S UX393
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $630
ASUS ZenBook S UX393
From $1699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3300 x 2200
Battery 67 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) and ASUS ZenBook S UX393 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook S UX393
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 67 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 94% sharper screen – 285 versus 147 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (106.2 vs 130 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
vs
ZenBook S UX393

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 306 mm (12.05 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 224 mm (8.82 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 15.7 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.9% ~83.9%
Side bezels 12.4 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15 inches 13.9 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 147 ppi 285 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3300 x 2200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness
ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
300 nits
ZenBook S UX393 +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 40 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) and Dell XPS 15 9500
2. Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
3. Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) and Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)
4. Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) and Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel)
5. Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) and Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 3 (AMD)
6. ASUS ZenBook S UX393 and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
7. ASUS ZenBook S UX393 and ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
8. ASUS ZenBook S UX393 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
9. ASUS ZenBook S UX393 and Razer Book 13 (2020)
10. ASUS ZenBook S UX393 and Dell Inspiron 14 7400

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook S UX393 and Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский