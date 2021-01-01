Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) vs ASUS ZenBook S UX393
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $630
ASUS ZenBook S UX393
From $1699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook S UX393
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 67 against 45 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Display has support for touch input
- 94% sharper screen – 285 versus 147 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (106.2 vs 130 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|Width
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|306 mm (12.05 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|224 mm (8.82 inches)
|Thickness
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|15.7 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
|685 cm2 (106.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.9%
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|12.4 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|13.9 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|147 ppi
|285 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3300 x 2200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ZenBook S UX393 +28%
1293
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ZenBook S UX393 +20%
4257
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ZenBook S UX393 +22%
1332
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ZenBook S UX393 +8%
4916
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|640
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|40 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1