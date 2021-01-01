Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) vs Dell Alienware m15 R5
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $630
Dell Alienware m15 R5
From $1779
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1060 grams less (around 2.34 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (130 vs 150.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~91%) battery – 86 against 45 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
|Width
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
|Thickness
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
|Area
|839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.9%
|~69.1%
|Side bezels
|12.4 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|147 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|5 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware m15 R5 +43%
1444
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m15 R5 +110%
7455
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Alienware m15 R5 +35%
1481
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m15 R5 +181%
12750
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|110-125 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|1467 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1778 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|13.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|3840
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|40 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|-
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
