Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (130 vs 154.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~93%) battery – 87 against 45 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
|Width
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|359.7 mm (14.16 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|277.2 mm (10.91 inches)
|Thickness
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|16.3 mm (0.64 inches)
|Area
|839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
|997 cm2 (154.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.9%
|~67.3%
|Side bezels
|12.4 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|4
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|147 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware x15 R1 +52%
1539
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x15 R1 +129%
8141
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Alienware x15 R1 +38%
1503
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x15 R1 +163%
11927
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|3840
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|40 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.8 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
