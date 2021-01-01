Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) or G15 5510 – what's better?

Display
Battery
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) and Dell G15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (130 vs 150.7 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
vs
G15 5510

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.9% ~69%
Side bezels 12.4 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Gray Black, Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 147 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 600:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) +20%
300 nits
G15 5510
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 0 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS - 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 40 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

