ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) or Inspiron 14 5402 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) vs Dell Inspiron 14 5402

54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
VS
53 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5402
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $630
Dell Inspiron 14 5402
From $379
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 53 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) and Dell Inspiron 14 5402 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5402
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 53 against 45 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (107.7 vs 130 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
vs
Inspiron 14 5402

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 321.3 mm (12.65 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 216.2 mm (8.51 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 16.7-17.9 mm (0.66-0.7 inches)
Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.9% ~77.8%
Side bezels 12.4 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 147 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 500:1
sRGB color space 100% 60%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 40 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 14 5402 and Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) or ask any questions
