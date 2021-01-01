Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) vs Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $630
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
From $979
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
- Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~91%) battery – 86 against 45 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 54% sharper screen – 226 versus 147 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|Width
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|355.2 mm (13.98 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|247.5 mm (9.74 inches)
|Thickness
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|16.8-18.9 mm (0.66-0.74 inches)
|Area
|839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
|879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.9%
|~84.4%
|Side bezels
|12.4 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|3
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|147 ppi
|226 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.3 V
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|130 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6139
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1692
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +104%
9271
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|2048
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|40 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|13.3 x 9.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
