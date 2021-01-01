Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) vs Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $630
Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
From $2039
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 45 against 40 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (103.5 vs 130 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|310.5 mm (12.22 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|215.1 mm (8.47 inches)
|Thickness
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|8.4-13.9 mm (0.33-0.55 inches)
|Area
|839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
|668 cm2 (103.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.9%
|~85.1%
|Side bezels
|12.4 mm
|4.5 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|180°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|41 dB
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|147 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.7 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|346 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1289
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4275
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1317
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4966
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|640
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|40 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|87 dB
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 7.2 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
