ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) or Precision 5560 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery - 45 Wh 60 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H RAM - 8GB 16GB 36GB 40GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs) Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560 Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 357 x 235 x 18.9 mm

14.06 x 9.25 x 0.74 inches 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.9% ~89% Side bezels 12.4 mm 4.2 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 15 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 147 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) 300 nits Precision 5560 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 60 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 481 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1450 MHz FLOPS - 0.742 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 384 256 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) n/a Precision 5560 0.742 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 36GB 40GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 40 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x6W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 75.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.