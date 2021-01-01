Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) or Precision 5560 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) vs Dell Precision 5560

53 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
58 out of 100
Dell Precision 5560
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $630
Dell Precision 5560
From $2400
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) and Dell Precision 5560 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
vs
Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Dimensions 357 x 235 x 18.9 mm
14.06 x 9.25 x 0.74 inches		 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches
Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.9% ~89%
Side bezels 12.4 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 147 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
300 nits
Precision 5560 +67%
500 nits

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 481 gramm

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1450 MHz
FLOPS - 0.742 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384 256
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 40 GB 64 GB

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x6W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 75.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

