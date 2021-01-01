Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) or Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) vs Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)

54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
VS
81 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $630
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
From $3000
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
Battery 99 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) and Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~120%) battery – 99 against 45 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 92% sharper screen – 282 versus 147 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 420 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
vs
Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 250 mm (9.84 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 890 cm2 (138 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.9% ~75.4%
Side bezels 12.4 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 147 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS - 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 384 3840
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 40 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
2. Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 and Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
3. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) and Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
4. Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 and Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
5. Dell XPS 15 9500 and Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
7. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
8. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) and Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский