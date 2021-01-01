Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) or Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) vs Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)

54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
VS
71 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 99 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 10870H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) and Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~120%) battery – 99 against 45 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
vs
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 244 mm (9.61 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 23 mm (0.91 inches)
Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.9% ~77%
Side bezels 12.4 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 147 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1152:1
sRGB color space 100% 90%
Adobe RGB profile - 67%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.6%
Response time - 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 725 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 105 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1365 MHz
FLOPS - 16.7 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 384 6144
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 40 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek RTL8125
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

