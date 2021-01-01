Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) or ENVY 15 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) vs HP ENVY 15 (2021)

54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
VS
73 out of 100
HP ENVY 15 (2021)
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $630
HP ENVY 15 (2021)
From $1499
Display
Battery 83 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 11800H
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) and HP ENVY 15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 15 (2021)
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~84%) battery – 83 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
vs
ENVY 15 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.18 kg (4.81 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 236.7 mm (9.32 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.9% ~79.2%
Side bezels 12.4 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 147 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
300 nits
ENVY 15 (2021) +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS - 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 384 2048
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 40 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

