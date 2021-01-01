Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) or Omen 15 (2021 AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) vs HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)

54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
VS
71 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $630
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
From $1269
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 70.9 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) and HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 760 grams less (around 1.68 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 70.9 against 45 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
vs
Omen 15 (2021 AMD)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 858 cm2 (133 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.9% ~78.2%
Side bezels 12.4 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 147 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS - 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 384 1536
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 40 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

