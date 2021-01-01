Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) vs HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $630
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
From $1199
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 760 grams less (around 1.68 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 70.9 against 45 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|2.46 kg (5.42 lbs)
|Width
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
|Thickness
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
|Area
|839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
|858 cm2 (133 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.9%
|~78.2%
|Side bezels
|12.4 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|147 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|150 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 15 (2021 Intel) +16%
1176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 15 (2021 Intel) +13%
4020
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1176
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4965
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|3840
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|40 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
