Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) vs HP ProBook 450 G8

53 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
VS
42 out of 100
HP ProBook 450 G8
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $630
HP ProBook 450 G8
From $909
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 45 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) and HP ProBook 450 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • 47% sharper screen – 147 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G8
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
vs
ProBook 450 G8

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 357 x 235 x 18.9 mm
14.06 x 9.25 x 0.74 inches		 359.4 x 236.7 x 19.8 mm
14.15 x 9.32 x 0.78 inches
Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.9% ~78.9%
Side bezels 12.4 mm 7 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 147 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) +20%
300 nits
ProBook 450 G8
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz -
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 4 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 384 896
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 40 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ProBook 450 G8 and Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) or ask any questions
