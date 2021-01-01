Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) vs IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $630
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
From $580
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 45 against 38 watt-hours
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15” (2021, Intel)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Width
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|359.2 mm (14.14 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|236.5 mm (9.31 inches)
|Thickness
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
|850 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.9%
|~79%
|Side bezels
|12.4 mm
|6.9 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray, Blue, Yellow
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|147 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3710
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1365
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4541
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|896
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|40 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
