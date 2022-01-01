Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) vs Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (130 vs 146.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~122%) battery – 99.9 against 45 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 29% sharper screen – 189 versus 147 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357 x 235 x 18.9 mm
14.06 x 9.25 x 0.74 inches
|358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches
|Area
|839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
|944 cm2 (146.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.9%
|~78.7%
|Side bezels
|12.4 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|147 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:20 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|300 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|4
|16
|Threads
|8
|24
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|25 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1861
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14226
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|125 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|17.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|8 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|5632
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|176
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|40 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|-
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|4x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
