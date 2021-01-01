You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 Battery - 45 Wh 60 Wh 56 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 8GB 16GB 36GB 40GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)

Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (97.3 vs 130 square inches)

16% sharper screen – 170 versus 147 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) Dimensions 357 x 235 x 18.9 mm

14.06 x 9.25 x 0.74 inches 299 x 210 x 14.9 mm

11.77 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 628 cm2 (97.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.9% ~81.7% Side bezels 12.4 mm 6.3 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 42.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 Size 15 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 147 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1648:1 sRGB color space 100% 97.1% Adobe RGB profile - 68.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 67.5% Response time - 43 ms Max. brightness ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) 300 nits ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 60 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 362 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS - 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 384 448 DirectX support 12.1 12.1 GPU performance ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) n/a ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 36GB 40GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 40 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 79.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

