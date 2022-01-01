You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS/Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (IPS/Touch) 2560 x 1664 Battery - 45 Wh 60 Wh 52.6 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i3 1220P Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)

Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 52.6 against 45 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (101.4 vs 130 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 357 x 235 x 18.9 mm

14.06 x 9.25 x 0.74 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~82% Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.6 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS/Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (IPS/Touch) 2560 x 1664 Size 15.6 inches 13.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 500:1 1384:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4% Response time - 29 ms Max. brightness ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 (Intel) 250 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 60 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 174 / 189 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 (Intel) 2.703 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +11% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 40 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.