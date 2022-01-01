Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 (Intel) or Inspiron 15 5515 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 (Intel) vs Dell Inspiron 15 5515

46 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 (Intel)
VS
49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 (Intel)
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 (Intel) and Dell Inspiron 15 5515 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 (Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5515
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 (Intel)
vs
Inspiron 15 5515

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
Dimensions 357 x 235 x 18.9 mm
14.06 x 9.25 x 0.74 inches		 356 x 228.9 x 14.6-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.7 inches
Area 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~82.4%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 600:1
sRGB color space - 55.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 38.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 39.5%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 10 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS -
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 40 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 (Intel) vs MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 (Intel) vs XPS 15 9520 (2022)
3. ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 (Intel) vs XPS 13 9315
4. ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 (Intel) vs ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
5. ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 (Intel) vs ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
6. ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 (Intel) vs ThinkPad T16
7. ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 (Intel) vs Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 5515 and Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский