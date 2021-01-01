ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) or Swift 3 SF316-51 – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) Can run popular games at about 362-494% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 71 against 56 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm

14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~82.3% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48.1 dB 39 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1842:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.5% Adobe RGB profile 77.4% 68.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 76.4% 66.6% Response time 25 ms 26 ms Max. brightness ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) +33% 400 nits Swift 3 SF316-51 300 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 924 gramm 271 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 75 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1050 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1402 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 3840 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) +659% 10.7 TFLOPS Swift 3 SF316-51 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 74.7 dB 75.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

