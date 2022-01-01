You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Apple M1 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 172-234% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 71 against 49.9 watt-hours

Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (100.1 vs 139 square inches)

20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 - Noise level 48.1 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1069:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 77.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 76.4% - Response time 25 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) 400 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 924 gramm 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 75 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1050 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1402 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) +312% 10.7 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 74.7 dB 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.