Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

61 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16
VS
62 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 172-234% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 71 against 49.9 watt-hours
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (100.1 vs 139 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 48.1 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1069:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 77.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 76.4% -
Response time 25 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 924 gramm 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1050 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1402 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 74.7 dB 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) or Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
2. ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) or Predator Triton 500 SE
3. ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) or IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
4. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
5. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or XPS 13 Plus 9320
6. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Pavilion 15
7. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or ZenBook 14 UX435
8. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or MacBook Air (2019)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский