Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

68 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16
VS
58 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
From $2320
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 1494-2037% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 83.6 against 71 watt-hours
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • 17% sharper screen – 221 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
vs
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 349.3 mm (13.75 inches)
Height 252 mm (9.92 inches) 240.7 mm (9.48 inches)
Thickness 16.3-19.9 mm (0.64-0.78 inches) 15.5 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~81.8%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM
Noise level 48.1 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 221 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 77.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 76.4% -
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 87 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 924 gramm 369 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1050 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1402 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units 3840 192
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) +2716%
10.7 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
0.38 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 74.7 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 0.6 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 15.4 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

