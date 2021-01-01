ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 100 against 71 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~86.2% Side bezels 5.7 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48.1 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 3456 x 2234 Size 16 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 77.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 76.4% - Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) 400 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +150% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 100 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 65 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter 924 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 75 W 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1050 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1402 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 3840 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) +106% 10.7 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 74.7 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.